“Fix it. Everybody else is doing it”: Mac DeMarco calls on Spotify to add hi-def streaming option

Mac DeMarco has praised Spotify for being “so easy” to use, but has called on the streaming giant to hurry up and add a high-definition playback option.

Those who keep up to date with Spotify will know that its Hi-Fi “supremium” plan was announced in 2021, but is still yet to arrive.

In a new interview with NME, DeMarco shares that he is a new user of Spotify: “I never did Spotify, no streaming service. I used YouTube until like two years ago. I got a new truck, and I wanted to be able to use Siri to play the music, only way to do that was to get Spotify. And I was like ‘Okay, I’ll get Spotify’, after all these years.”

He adds, “I mean here’s the thing, all the artists say they don’t like it ‘cause of the pay scale and I understand that, I’m probably in the same boat, whatever. But my God, it’s amazing.

“It teaches you, you know? It’s so easy. I’ve never really used something like that but when you start using something like that and you come from a world of not having that before it’s kind of like, ‘Why don’t we just chuck it all on there?’.”

DeMarco goes on to call on the platform to add a hi-def option for playback: “And the other thing that I find really interesting is, well, Spotify is really funny ‘cause it’s still like standard-definition they don’t really have a high def option which is stupid and if anybody from the team sees this, what are you doing? What’s wrong with you? Fix it. Everybody else is doing it, just do it. What’s wrong with you?”

It was reported back in June that Spotify’s Supremium could be arriving anytime within the coming months, as it is speculated that the new tier should arrive this year. This new option will bring CD-quality audio listening and further audiobook access to users for a higher monthly fee.

Elsewhere, the streaming giant has now rolled out its DJ beta across 50 global markets.