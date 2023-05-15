logo
News

Mac DeMarco questions industry-standard 44.1kHz mastering: “I haven’t bought a CD since I was a teenager”

The Canadian music-maker recently released an album’s worth of music in high definition quality

 

Image: Steve Jennings / Getty

Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial

Mac DeMarco has commented on the traditional ways of mastering music at the quality of 44.1kHz – the industry-standard level for CDs.

The Canadian artist recently addressed this standard in an interview with Associated Press. The interview follows the release of his One Wayne G album, a whopping 199-track collection of unreleased demos and new tracks released digitally at a “high-definition sample rate”, he says.

“I record at a high-definition sample rate when I’m recording at home on tape. When it’s coming into digital, [I] get it captured nice[ly]. So, I thought ‘why not get it mastered at a high definition?”

According to a 2022 World Economic Forum report, streaming takes up 65 per cent of music consumption while just 19 per cent of music is listened to in a physical form. However, as DeMarco says, much of today’s music is still being mastered at CD-quality sample rates. With digital music dominating consumption habits, some streaming platforms now offer music in a lossless format.

“Most stuff is mastered at 44.1kHz which is CD-quality. I haven’t bought a CD since I was a teenager. Why? There are funny things about the way the industry is and the standards. It’s interesting – not to force people – but be like ‘here’s a weird thing. Will you interface with it? Will you not?’ It switches things up for people a little bit.”

Also in the interview, the Chamber of Reflection creator talks about his DIY approach to music creation that lowers the bar for younger producers and how non-independent artists are “pretending to be DIY”.

“Independent doesn’t really mean anything anymore. It’s funny that it’s become an aesthetic, as opposed to a way of doing things,” he says.

Listen to the nine-hour, 199-track album, One Wayne G, via Bandcamp.

Mac DeMarco
#Artist/Producer/DJ#Industry
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.