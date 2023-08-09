Spotify DJ beta has been rolled out globally

The AI-powered DJ was created in partnership with OpenAI, company that also brought you ChatGPT.

Spotify’s AI-powered DJ feature has now been rolled out globally across 50 markets.

The beta DJ curates an ever flowing playlist of tunes using Spotify’s personalisation tech, along with OpenAI, the company known for creating ChatGPT.

The beta DJ was first launched in English back in February for Spotify Premium users across the US and Canada, before making its way to the UK and Ireland in May. Though it is now available on a much larger scale, the DJ tool will still only operate in the English language for the time being.

Spotify DJ is now available for premium subscribers in countries such as Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, and South Africa in its beta phase.

If you haven’t already caught how it works, here’s a summary: Spotify DJ will curate your music lineup for you, and will also offer commentary on whatever’s playing in a “stunningly realistic voice” for that real, on demand DJ feel.

The feature also refreshes the lineup based on its user feedback, and doesn’t take offence if you ask for a skip. You can move on to the next artist, genre, or mood with the tap of a button, and the DJ will learn about your preferences from this. The more you listen and tell the DJ what you like or don’t like, the better its recommendations should get.

“We put this in the hands of our music editors to provide you with insightful facts about the music, artists, or genres you’re listening to,” Spotify said in a statement back at its launch. “With this generative AI tooling, our editors are able to scale their innate knowledge in ways never before possible.”

According to Spotify, the DJ’s voice was modelled after the company’s head of cultural partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan, who hosted the service’s first morning show The Get Up.

You can locate Spotify DJ in your app now if you are a premium subscriber via the Music Feed, or simply use the search tool.

Find out more at Spotify’s Newsroom.