Jamie xx returns with new single It’s So Good

The new song is set to build on the success of his 2022 singles, Let’s Do It Again and Kill Dem.

Artist and producer Jamie xx has released a brand new single, titled It’s So Good, marking his first release in over a year.

Described as a “subtly euphoric anthem that builds over four and a half minutes of stop-start tension and release”, the track builds on his 2022 singles, Let’s Do It Again and Kill Dem.

Throughout the last year, the musician has been performing at festivals globally alongside a run of North American dates with LCD Soundsystem and IDLES as part of the Re:SET Concert Series.

He also recently worked with his The xx bandmate Romy on her new solo album, Mid Air, having co-produced the single Enjoy Your Life alongside Fred again.. and Stuart Price.

Listen to It’s So Good Below:

The new track also features in the video for the latest campaign from designer brand, Chanel. “It’s So Good is a piece of music I made to soundtrack this incredibly good looking game of musical chairs,” he writes on Instragam of the campaign video. “Thank you [Chanel] for having me.”

Back in September, Romy confirmed that The xx are making new music, marking the first time in six years that all three members are back together and working on new material. The band’s most recent album is 2017’s I See You.

She further commented on their work in the studio at Australia’s recent Beyond The Valley festival, adding: “Yeah it’s fun. It’s quite different being in the studio with The xx. I think Oliver [Sim] and Jamie [xx] and I have all tried new things and learned a lot from different projects and I think that’s quite healthy.”

She later continued, “I think it’s quite wide open and it’s exciting to be starting again, in a way. But we’ve started making some music and I’m really excited about it.

“It’s still pretty early [but] I still think you’ll be able to tell it’s us but I think we’re excited to move it on and keep it feeling fresh.”

