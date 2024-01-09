“Innocent” Four Tet “shocked” by career success, says Logic1000

“He mentioned how shocked he was at his life, and what his career had enabled him to do and experience.”

UK producer Four Tet still has a humble sense of “innocence” and is “shocked at his life”, says fellow producer and DJ, Logic1000.

In a recent cover interview for NME, Logic1000 says Coachella 2023 co-headliner Four Tet – real name Kieran Hebden – has made her realise how much she loves her job as an artist. According to her, he’s surprisingly “shocked” at the opportunities his career has given him even after 27 years in the game.

“We were sitting in Pret before a show and he mentioned how shocked he was at his life, and what his career had enabled him to do and experience,” she tells NME. “This is someone who has been in the industry for so long and still had this innocence of someone who couldn’t believe what position he was in. He had this bright-eyed, not jaded disposition and that really stuck with me even if I didn’t realise it at the time.”

<a href="https://logic1000.bandcamp.com/album/mother">Mother by Logic1000</a>

Now set to release her debut album, Mother, in March, Logic1000 – real name Samantha Poulter – goes on to say how it was Hebden’s reality check that partly re-invigorated her, saying she now feels “blessed” to be where she is.

“For so long I was in survival mode and so negative about everything and now I understand where [Kieran] is coming from,” she says. “This whole life and career is such a blessing to have this opportunity; there are so many great things about this job that I didn’t realise but do now.”

“I realised in therapy that this is actually my dream job: to perform as a musician. For many years I repressed that and told myself that I didn’t deserve it. It renewed me – I had that innocence again about how cool this life is.”

Also in the interview, Logic1000 reveals how giving birth to her daughter Genie provided new “confidence” to make music.

“When I entered motherhood I was like, ‘If I can create a baby, I can create something else that’s pretty awesome’. It felt like I finally had confidence in myself,” she says.

Listen to Logic1000’s music via Bandcamp.