The xx are making new music, Romy reveals

The trio “acknowledged the importance of giving ourselves the time and space to learn and grow,” after their 2017 album, I See You.

British electronic trio The xx are making music for the first time in six years, band member Romy has said.

Speaking to Spanish magazine Binaural, Romy, who released her solo album Mid Air in September, reveals that all three members, Romy, Oliver Sim – who released his own debut solo album, Hideous Bastard in 2022 – and Jamie XX have been in the studio making music this year.

“Well, the three of us recognised the need for something new to explore,” she says. “We all acknowledged the importance of giving ourselves the time and space to learn and grow.”

In the interview, she also shares her insights gained from collaborating with Fred again.. and others, expressing her desire “to offer Oliver and Jamie everything I’ve gathered.”

“This year, we’ve spent time in the studio together, with no pressure, although I’m mindful that our last album was released in 2017,” she says.

During a recent conversation with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, Romy discussed the potential direction of a new record with The xx and her eagerness to reconnect with the guitar.

“I have no idea,” she replies regarding the potential sonic palette. “We joke about it. Imagine trance pads from me, Oliver’s vocals, and Jamie on hectic drums. It’s amusing. However, we deeply appreciate The xx’s signature sound.”

She continues, “Personally, I’m thrilled to return to the guitar and revisit that sound in a fresh way. I believe in constant evolution. That’s why I embarked on this project, to learn and collaborate with others, to bring that newfound energy to Oliver and Jamie.”

Romy performed her solo show at All Points East festival in London this summer. MusicTech was there to witness the event, describing it as a “euphoric, technicolour performance” that saw the once introverted singer come out of her shell more.

Stream Romy’s solo album, Mid Air, via Bandcamp, and Oliver Sim’s Hideous Bastard via oliver-sim.com.