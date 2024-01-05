“We’ve started making some music and I’m really excited about it”: Romy confirms The xx are back in the studio

No release date has been confirmed – but new music is definitely on the horizon…

It’s official – indie rockers The xx are back in the studio.

It’s been 7 years since 2017’s I See You, but Romy has confirmed the group are together again working on new music. Speaking to NME at the Beyond The Valley festival in Australia, the singer revealed that she was back in the studio with her bandmates.

“Yeah it’s fun,” she said. “It’s quite different being in the studio with The xx. I think Oliver [Sim] and Jamie [xx] and I have all tried new things and learned a lot from different projects and I think that’s quite healthy.”

“[It’s like], ‘What have you learned? What should we do now?’,” she continues. “I think it’s quite wide open and it’s exciting to be starting again, in a way. But we’ve started making some music and I’m really excited about it.”

“It’s still pretty early [but] I still think you’ll be able to tell it’s us but I think we’re excited to move it on and keep it feeling fresh.”

While the group haven’t released an album since 2017, they’ve still been working together on other projects. Jamie xx and Romy recently worked together on Romy’s solo debut, Mid-Air, as well as Jamie producing Oliver Sim’s 2022 debut Hideous Bastard.

Speaking to Apple Music 1, Romy recently discussed what a potential new record may sound like. “No idea,” she admitted. “We have a laugh about it together though. If you get some trance pads from me, and Oliver wailing and then Jamie with really hectic drums. We were laughing. But I think that we have a lot of love for the sound we create with The xx.”

Romy says that time apart was healthy for the group. Creatively, she found she had learned a lot from collaborating with the likes of Fred again.. and others, and reflected in an interview with NME that she was excited “to offer Oliver and Jamie everything I have harvested”.