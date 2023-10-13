Kenny Beats teases new season of The Cave YouTube series

The show sees Kenny make music with rappers and musicians, such as Slowthai and Doja Cat. It ran for 35 episodes over three seasons but stopped in 2022.

Grammy-nominated rap producer Kenny Beats is revamping his popular collaborative music production-focused video series, The Cave for a fourth season.

The LOUIE producer took to X on Wednesday 11 Oct, to write, “Ok fine […] who wants a new season of The Cave?”

On the show, he invites artists, friends and familiar collaborators to his LA-based studio of the same name to freestyle over beats they make together there and then. The first series started in March 2019, and the show ran for 35 episodes across three seasons, ending in 2022.

Some of the most-watched episodes feature the likes of Thundercat, Marc Rebillet, Slowthai, Lil Yachty, Doja Cat, Vince Staples.

One X user responded Kenny Beats on X, saying, “I was thinking last night “Where did bro go?””

Kenny responded: “You know just 2 Grammy nominations, started one of the biggest discords in music, became #1 music twitch streamer, dropped my first solo album on XL records, a Tiny Desk, Teenage Engineering / Fender collabs, a world tour, produced a few songs and albums etc.. nothing much [sic]”

Others have also reacted to the news. SoundCloud even responded simply with “me”. Another wrote, “Yes! I know The Cave fanbase can be annoying but I’m really grateful that you’ve continued to do this show, work with people you enjoy working with on it, and putting me on to so many artists in the process (Remi Wolf, Teezo, and Boldy James to name a few).”

In 2021, Kenny, who’s become appreciated by fans for revealing his production techniques, told Rolling Stone, “In the past, all I ever thought about was making music, but I need to use my platform for something bigger. I need to help give somebody else a shot who might not be getting it.”

One artist fans are asking for another collaboration with is Benny Sings. In April, MusicTech spoke to the Dutch musician and singer-songwriter about the process of Kenny producing his tenth studio album, Young Hearts. Kenny gave the music “that extra slap”, he said.

Kenny Beats touched down at Glastonbury Festival in the UK this summer to deliver a fun and unpredictable DJ set. MusicTech was there to witness it, and during the set, he told the crowd, “Before I get the fuck outta here…If you make music don’t ever fucking stop. Keep going. Make art, you keep going.”

