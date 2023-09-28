Will Smith’s new hip-hop podcast Class of ’88 to feature Queen Latifah, Rakim and more

Rapper and actor Will Smith is set to launch a hip-hop podcast titled Class of ‘88.

Premiering in late October, the podcast will explore 1988 hip-hop alongside guests like Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim and Chuck D.

Fans can look forward to unearthed archival material, new interviews with hip-hop’s biggest stars, and personal recollections from Smith himself across the eight episode series.

“Hip-hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades,” Smith tells Billboard. “I’m hyped to share my first-hand experiences and those of some of hip-hop’s greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history.”

The trailer for Class Of ’88 has also been released, featuring Smith saying: “Today, hip-hop dominates pop culture, but it wasn’t always like that. Before 1988, a lot of people saw our music as just a passing fad, and to tell the story of how that’s changed, I want to take you back to a very special year in rap.”

Class of ‘88 will be available on Amazon Music and Audible starting 26 October.

Listen to the trailer below.