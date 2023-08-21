Fred again.. teases new song with vocals from Selena Gomez

The DJ and producer previewed the track during a live set last weekend.

Fred again.. has teased a new track featuring vocals from pop artist Selena Gomez at a live set which he performed last weekend.

The unreleased track also appears to sample a 1976 hit titled That’s All Right by Laura Rivers.

News of the suspected collab broke via X (formerly Twitter), where fan footage has been shared of the DJ set which seem to feature Gomez providing airy and ethereal vocals. Check it out below:

A fan filmed what seems to be a new Selena Gomez song (with Fred Again) 👀 pic.twitter.com/fnCygCngBj — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGchartupdate) August 20, 2023

Though no official confirmation of the track or a potential release has been provided, a glimpse of Fred at work on his laptop via an Instagram story shows the words “Selena LEAD” in his DAW.

🚨 Fred Again confirms upcoming song "That's Allright" with Selena Gomez via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/IlxTEnA52J — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGchartupdate) August 20, 2023

The teased song lands shortly after Gomez announced she would be releasing a single of her own this Friday (25 August).

The track, titled Single Soon, is produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez wrote on social media about the release.

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Fred again.. however, has recently released track adore u which samples Obongjayar’s 2022 song I Wish It Was Me. Both the original track and Fred Again..’s release are dedicated to the artists’ siblings – Fred’s to his younger sister and Obongjayar to his younger brother.

The track debuted during his killer set at Glastonbury Festival earlier this Summer, where the producer, who’s real name is Fred Gibson, took to the Other Stage on Friday 23 June. MusicTech attended his set in person, where we watched as “not a single person stood still” during Rumble, the collaboration made with dance music icon and close collaborator Skrillex, featuring UK grime artist Flowdan.

To keep up to date with the latest releases from Fred again.., keep an eye on his official website.