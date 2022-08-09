Dutch DJ ANNNA invites people to share voicemails she can use in new music

Might Delete Later was inspired by a voicemail her sister sent her in January

Dutch-Latvian DJ ANNNA is inviting people to send voicemails to an art installation for her new project, Might Delete Later.

Might Delete Later is a project based around “creating dance music about the feelings of every human being”, where ANNNA incorporates voicemails from people into her music. To celebrate the release of Might Delete Later’s second single Tell Me Something, an exhibition has been set up at an art space in Amsterdam for the whole of August, where visitors will find a phone number they can leave voice messages at.

The exhibition will also feature a light installation that flashes whenever a voicemail is sent. Those interested in participating can send voicemails to +31649106071, though there is no guarantee any voicemail will be used in a upcoming track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Might Delete Later (@mightdeletelatermusic)

Listen to Might Delete Later’s single Tell Me Something below.

In a statement shared with EDM.com, ANNNA shared that Might Delete Later was inspired by a voicemail her sister sent her in January. In May, she shared her phone number on social media allowing anyone to leave a voice message that would be used in an upcoming track, which resulted in the inbox filling up in just three hours.

Might Delete Later released her debut track Cruise Control earlier this year in April.

In other music news, a recent report on gender representation in UK dance music has uncovered that female DJs are often only seen as successful “because they’re good looking”. The report by The Jaguar Foundation found that female DJs are less likely to self-promote compared to men, attaching a quote from an anonymous source that reads, “There’s been a lot of judgement, especially from male artists in the industry. The assumption is that if you’re pretty and you’re a woman, then you’ve been handed lots of opportunities based on your looks.”

However, the report found that the number of female and non-binary artists performing at festivals has gradually increased since 2018, though male performers still make up 72% of acts at festivals.