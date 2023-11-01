DistroKid users can now upload songs to TikTok Music

The move gives millions of independent artists the ability to promote their music on TikTok Music.

A new agreement between TikTok and music distribution service DistroKid ensures all DistroKid users will be able to promote their music of TikTok Music.

TikTok’s new music streaming service, TikTok Music, is expanding its partners as they make a deal with DistroKid to allow its millions of independent artists the ability to promote their music on the new platform.

The deal also allows musicians to make their music accessible on video editing app CapCut.

DistroKid is one of the biggest independent music distributors in the world, distributing music to other streaming giants such as Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL and many more.

“TikTok is one of the most powerful music discovery platforms in the world,” Philip Kaplan, DistroKid founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“The expansion of this partnership to include CapCut and the Commercial Music Library makes it super easy for millions of musicians to make their music available in even more places, while TikTok’s new music streaming service provides further reach as it becomes available in more countries.”

DistroKid initially teamed up with TikTok in 2019, with the aim to help up-and-coming artists get their music on the social media app. This move will see even more new artists grace the streaming platform.

This is not the first partnership that has been announced since the social media app released their subscription-based music streaming service. Back in July it was announced that Warner Music Group signed a licensing deal with TikTok to boost social media revenue.

As well as this, Billboard announced it is teaming up with the social media app to create an official TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart, tracking the most popular songs on the platform.