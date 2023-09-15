TikTok and Billboard launch official TikTok Top 50 Chart

It’ll track the most popular songs on the platform based on views, engagement, and use in videos.

Who said the charts are dead? TikTok and Billboard are teaming up to launch an official TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart, tracking the most popular songs on the platform.

The chart will measure the hottest songs on TikTok each week, based on views, engagement, and the number of videos made with the song. To check out the chart, you can either visit the TikTok app or the Billboard website. However, it will only measure songs trending in the US.

At present, Sexyy Red’s SkeeYee tops the charts, and it’s followed by Doja Cat‘s Paint the Town Red and Taylor Swift‘s August. Other artists in the top ten include Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, and Charlie Wilson.

Ole Obermann, global head of Music Business Development at TikTok, said in a statement, “The chart gives a clear picture of the music that is being listened to on TikTok, and consequently starting to trend on DSPs and other services”.

The new chart highlights the huge impact that the app has had on the music industry in recent years, boosting both classic songs by artists like Kate Bush and helping new artists like Lil Nas X to build their careers.

And this summer, the platform launched its own music streaming service, TikTok Music. It arrived in Brazil and Indonesia first, as a premium-only service that integrates with existing TikTok accounts and allows users to listen, download, and share songs they’ve found on TikTok. Users can also build collaborative playlists, while there’s a Shazam-esque feature where you can find songs by playing a small sample of audio.

It then expanded into Australia, Mexico, and Singapore. There’s still no news as to when it might arrive in the UK or US, but with the launch of the new chart, perhaps it’ll arrive in the US sooner rather than later?