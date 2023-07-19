Warner Music Group sign licensing deal with TikTok to boost social media revenue

Under the new agreement, Warner Music’s artists will have access to TikTok’s brand partners, such as Samsung, ASOS, and more.

Warner Music Group has signed a licensing deal with TikTok in order to boost its social media revenues.

The new deal licenses a collection of Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music to TikTok, as well as TikTok Music (the app’s streaming service that recently launched in Indonesia and Brazil), video editor CapCut, and TikTok’s Commercial Music Library.

“We are happy and excited for our next chapter together with TikTok,” says CEO of Warner Music Group Robert Kyncl. “Through this expanded and significantly improved partnership for both companies, we can jointly deliver greater value to WMG’s artists and songwriters and TikTok’s users.”

Under the new agreement, Warner Music’s artists and songwriters will also have access to TikTok’s brand partners such as Canva, Samsung, ASOS and hundreds more.

There will also be access to monetisation features like merchandise, ticketing, and digital goods.

The deal’s financial terms have not been disclosed, but considering that TikTok serves almost one billion users, it couldn’t have been cheap.

This is not the first partnership Warner has launched in the last few weeks, as in early July the record label announced its partnership with visual design platform Canva, to allow users to use music clips in their designs.

According to Canva, this partnership means that they are the first design platform to add commercially released music clips at the point of creation for content that can be shared across multiple platforms.

Labels and artists in the USA, Canada, the UK and mainland Europe, Brazil and Australia will be able to earn royalties when clips of their songs are used in published Canva designs.