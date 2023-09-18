DistroKid acquires website builder Bandzoogle in effort to “empower artists”

Bandzoogle’s direct-to-fan services will be integrated into the DistroKid ecosystem, the brands say.

DistroKid, a music distribution platform that helps independent artists sell their music, has acquired the website hosting company Bandzoogle.

The acquisition will merge their services, according to a statement made by both companies’ CEOs. Bandzoogle’s suite of direct-to-fan tools will be integrated into the DistroKid ecosystem, enabling artists to manage their online presence more effectively.

DistroKid offers easy music distribution to digital platforms, fast release times, affordable annual pricing for unlimited releases, and tools for royalty collection and analytics. Bandzoogle provides various website-building services, including web stores for selling music, merchandise, and tickets, crowdfunding, fan subscriptions, and mailing lists.

“At DistroKid, we’re always working on innovative ways to help artists,” said Philip Kaplan, Founder and CEO of DistroKid. “Bandzoogle has built incredible tools that make it super easy for every artist to set up an impactful public website & e-commerce store.”

In this statement, Bandzoogle’s CEO Stacey Bedford also added, “DistroKid has always put artists first, just like we have, so we’re thrilled to join forces to continue to empower artists.”

In February, DistroKid unveiled Mixea, an AI-powered instant mastering tool. The tool was built to help artists get their music “radio ready” by optimising bass, compression, stereo enhancement, eq, limiting, and loudness.

In 2022, the company launched a music video distribution service called DistroVid, which lets artists upload their music videos to digital service providers for a fixed fee. The service lets you upload an unlimited number of music videos per artist to Apple Music, Vevo, Amazon Music, and Tidal.

