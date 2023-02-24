Check out DistroKid’s new AI-powered mastering tool ‘Mixea’

“For artists who are short on time or resources, Mixea is a powerful tool to help make their music sound great in a hurry.”

Independent music distributor DistroKid has unveiled its latest AI-powered instant mastering tool named Mixea.

Mixea is an intelligent mastering tool that helps artists get their music “radio ready” by optimising bass, compression, stereo enhancement, eq, limiting, and loudness.

By analysing and processing each track, Mixea offers multiple EQ & intensity settings that the artist can preview. Mastered files are available in 24-bit, 48k high-res WAV format.

You can try out the service for free on one track, before paying $99/year to master unlimited tracks.

“Nothing will ever replace the artistry and expertise of a real, human mastering engineer,” Philip Kaplan, Founder & CEO of DistroKid, said in a statement. “But for artists who are short on time or resources, Mixea is a powerful tool to help make their music sound great in a hurry.”

This is the latest in a suite of services introduced by DistroKid to help artists work faster and become more prolific. DistroVid, another tool recently rolled out by the company last year, allows users to upload unlimited music videos to streaming services including Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon and VEVO for a fixed — rather than per-upload — fee.

Both tools build on DistroKid’s primary offering of unlimited music distribution plus 20 free tools designed to help artists have fun, make music, and get heard.

Learn more at distrokid.com