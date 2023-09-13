Deadmau5 could be releasing drum ‘n’ bass music under a new alias

Superstar music producer and DJ deadmau5 has teased that he could be releasing drum ‘n’ bass music under a new alias.

In a post to Instagram, the producer shared a clip of a drum ‘n’ bass track, with the comment: “so do I need another alias for this shit?”

It’s safe to say that his followers are pretty excited about what this could mean for deadmau5, who has also announced some new ventures such as his partnership with Beatport to launch a BeatKor AI music collection.

Most interestingly is a comment left by UKF, a Drum’n’Bass-focused record label:

“No joke I was going to email your team today asking if you want to release some D&B. No new alias, put it all under deadmau5.”

Overall it seems like both fans and fellow DJs in the comments are pretty pleased with the idea.

“Drum’n’Mau5” writes Italian DJ team DJsFromMars.

“If DeadMau5 releases DnB we can find world peace,” says fellow DJ Ahee.

However, according to EDMTunes, this isn’t the first time Deadmau5 has shown his talents in drum ‘n’ bass.

On Sunday (September 10), the DJ performed a live stream DJ set, which involved his first-ever drum ‘n’ bass performance.

You can watch the full live stream below:

The home DJ set is a sure sign that the I Remember producer is still practising his craft. In a 2021 clip unearthed by MusicTech recently, deadmau5 was seen on camera revealing to fans that “[at] most major festivals, you have to play a pre-recorded set“.

Earlier this month, Pixelynx, the music metaverse platform co-founded by deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, introduced the BeatKOR AI music collection in collaboration with Beatport. Integrated into Pixelynx’s KORUS music platform, BeatKOR lets creators remix tracks tracks by established artists.

