Todd Edwards unpacks the floppy disk containing all 70 samples for Daft Punk’s Face To Face

Sample hunters, stand down. Is this the End Of Line for the great Face To Face sample search?

Daft Punk fans have been searching for the source of the samples used in the duo’s 2001 track, Face To Face for many years. Now, Todd Edwards has thrown the actual floppy disk containing the samples onto the table – boy, is it a winning hand.

For those that have been following this lengthy Daft Punk sampling quest, it’s a huge revelation. That’s because the track Face To Face features a whopping 70 samples, as Edwards once confirmed in an interview, which many die-hard Daft Punk fans have been searching for many years.

Here’s the track in all its glory for those who don’t know:

Now, in an Instagram post, the regular Daft Punk collaborator has put the pursuit to bed by presenting the actual floppy disk which houses the samples. He also refers to a recent TikTok Live session in which he played through some of the samples.

“Did you ever wonder why on Daft Punk’s Discovery album most of the samples they used for their songs were from disco and R&B, except for one song in particular, Face To Face, where they used folk music and soft rock?” Says Edwards in the Instagram post.

“That’s because most of the samples came from my sample library. The thing is, for years before, I did sample disco and R&B but I got kind of tired of it…

“The day Thomas [Bangalter] and I worked on the track, the night before I sampled up 70 samples, they came in the next day and they sampled up 70 samples. And all those samples were recorded on this zip disk.”

One comment reads: “YouTubers who have [been] breaking down the samples for a decade and a half are about to lose their minds right now”. They’re not wrong.

Now, if you’re intrigued as to how these samples were re-contextualised by Edwards and the iconic dance duo, a YouTuber by the name of undrtune recently claimed to have dug out all the samples used in the track. Check out undrtune’s impressive Daft Punk Face To Face sample breakdown video below:

Edwards, who later provided vocals for Daft Punk’s 2013 track Fragments of Time, has been discussing the French duo, who broke up in 2021, a lot recently. In a podcast, he called his collaboration with them “life-changing”, later saying he “wouldn’t count out” a potential Daft Punk reunion. The sample hunt is over, but the dream of a reunion is not.

Daft Punk have been recently celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Random Access Memories album in a series of interviews with collaborators and fans. Check them out via their YouTube channel.