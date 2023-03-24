Todd Edwards calls Daft Punk collaboration “life changing”

The duo just dropped an eight-minute recording of the three working together on the track called The Writing of Fragments of Time

Dance music producer, songwriter and singer Todd Edwards has branded his collaboration with Daft Punk for their 2013 song Fragments In Time as “life-changing”.

Speaking in the latest The Zane Lowe Show podcast with Apple Music 1, the UK garage legend, who provided vocals for the song, recalls with host Zane Lowe what it was like to work with the iconic duo.

The podcast arrives upon the release of The Writing of Fragments of Time, a special 8-minute audio recording of Daft Punk and Edwards writing and recording the track in Studio B of Henson Studios in LA, which you can listen to below.

On hearing the recording, he tells Lowe: “It’s cool because it captured these really authentic moments, laughing and being blown away.

“The whole experience was life changing for me,” he says, “and I don’t say that – I’m not being dramatic. It started a new journey in my life and it wasn’t intentionally like, ‘oh, they saved me!’ but it definitely had a major impact.”

He goes on to recall the moment he first heard the grammy-winning final Daft Punk album, Random Access Memories, including the instrumental for Fragments Of Time: “I heard all the tracks in their raw form. I’m like, “Oh my God, it sucked the air out of the room.” I’m like, “This is going to be a masterpiece.” Just blew me away. And he is like, “This is the song we want you to write and sing on.” There was this slight panic on the inside because I’m being attached to this great album and working with them again.”

Also in the episode, Edwards, who had also previously worked with the French duo for their 2001 track Face To Face, says he’d foreseen the band’s split in 2021.

“I wasn’t shocked by the news because it’s again, I know them on a personal level, so I know the inner workings of… There’s the friendships there. It’s almost like when you think about it, it’s like a partnership can be like a marriage to a certain extent. And you have your ups and downs, and it’s just like if the chemistry isn’t there anymore, if it’s just not that you’re not melding together the way you used to, that it’s better to not force something and then come out with something that you feel is sub-par, than to just make it finite.”

Listen to The Zane Lowe Show with Todd Edwards via Apple Music 1.