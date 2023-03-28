Daft Punk reunion: “I wouldn’t count it out”, says Todd Edwards

He also says that “the world needs more Daft Punks” and “there’s a lot of followers, but not a lot of… innovators”

Todd Edwards has said he “wouldn’t count out” a Daft Punk reunion.

Music producer and UKG legend Todd Edwards, who worked with Daft Punk on 2001’s Face To Face and 2013’s Fragments Of Time, recently spoke about the possibility of a Daft Punk reunion on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1.

When asked about the potential for the French duo to come back together, Edwards told Lowe, “I wouldn’t count it out… You don’t know what’s going to happen five years from now. They might decide we’re going to put on a tour, or maybe they get a stroke of… You don’t know, maybe the time away will bring them back together.”

However, Edwards emphasised that even if a reunion doesn’t happen, the impact of Daft Punk’s music highlights a gap in music for “more Daft Punks”: “The amount of people that yearn for Daft Punk to get back together to lead the way for music shows how much the world needs more Daft Punks out there to lead the world in music,” he said.

Edwards also highlighted the importance of taking risks in music, something he believes came naturally to Daft Punk throughout their career: “There’s a lot of followers, but not a lot of people that are willing to take risks and be innovators,” he says.

“They did everything confidently in what they did, regardless of what the public said, they just did it,” he said. “And they knew there could have been a possibility this album failed…And you know what? It didn’t fail.”

Also in the podcast, Edwards tells Lowe about working with Daft Punk on the track Fragments of Time, which was featured on their Grammy-winning 2013 album Random Access Memories. He describes the experience as “life-changing” and recalls the moment he first listened to the album in full, when he said: “This is going to be a masterpiece.”

