D16 Group’s Nepheton Drum Machine is a “supercharged 808” plugin

The 808 emulation has been upgraded with improved an improved interface and sound.

D16 Group has released the Nepheton 2, the second generation of its acclaimed drum machine plugin. Nepheton 2 “captures the essence” of the iconic TR-808 created by Roland, with upgrades to both the sound emulation and the user interface for its second run.

The 808 has been used across countless discographies in myriad genres by a vast number of artists. You’ve almost certainly come across its sound. In 1983, Roland discontinued the product after just 12,000 units were made. Today, original 808s can be hard to come by, often selling for over four-figure sums, so producers often flock to emulations or sample packs for the trusted sound.

D16’s Nepheton 2 plugin offers modern additions to the classic 808. It hosts a fully-fledged effects section, including a wide range of algorithms from bitcrushers to reverbs, and offers an extensive factory content library with scenes, drum kits, and patterns, plus a sequencer with a Tap function, Randomiser, and MIDI export via drag-and-drop.

You’re also able to integrate Nepheton 2 into your hardware setup thanks to MIDI mapping capabilities and trigger outs.

Each drum sound has an independent channel strip with EQ and compression, to allow for sound shaping. There are also hundreds of presets from the off, which D16 says “sound great straight-out-of-the-box,” with features such as Flam and Substep allowing for more variety in your percussion composition.

The master section is equipped with multi-band compression and a limiter featuring a soft-clip option.

Check out the demo below to hear it in use:

In its press release, D16 says: “Nepheton 2 stands as a testament to D16 Group’s commitment to excellence in audio software. By combining the legendary 808 sound with modern controls, D16’s Nepheton 2 offers producers a faster route to their creative goals.

“Its effect chains enable precise sound shaping, while the enhanced workflow allows for full control. The improved workflow and innovative features like sequencer presets and a randomizer ignite new creative possibilities. We’ve taken the 808 and supercharged it!”

The Nepheton 2 is available now for €69 (down from €119). Find out more at D16 Group.