Rhodes’ new V-Rack plugin captures the “sonic essence” of the MK8’s effects section

The V-Rack builds upon the success of the brand’s popular V8 series plug-ins.

Rhodes has unveiled V-Rack, the latest multi-effects plugin in its acclaimed V Series of plugin offerings.

Faithfully modelled from the stereo analogue effects section in the Rhodes MK8 piano, V-Rack delivers seven classic analogue effects — each with its own distinctive sonic character. They include: Drive, Resonant 3-Band Parametric EQ, Vari-Pan, VCA Compressor, VCA 4-Stage Phaser, Bucket Brigade chorus and Bucket Brigade Delay.

Each effect unit is equipped with extended parameters, allowing you to fine-tune your audio like never before. For instance, the VCA compressor is equipped with attack, threshold and release faders, as well as a side chain input to help control the mix dynamics or facilitate creative ducking and triggering. The parametric EQ features selectable centre frequencies and a multimode filter to facilitate wah-based and enveloped, filtered effects.

Meanwhile, the resonance and spread of the phaser effect can be automated to suit your mix — while the feedback on the delay can be adjusted to add life to transitions within a composition or performance.

Users can use the effects in any combination, applying them to any sound source within your DAW based productions. They can also be used live within your DAW to process instruments on the fly.

“We are excited to be extending our range of plug-ins with the introduction of V-Rack,” says Dan Goldman, Chief Product Officer at Rhodes. “The V-Rack is a highly flexible plug-in that faithfully recreates our classic, yet forward thinking effects found in our flagship MK8 piano, whilst creatively extending their functionality so that instrumentalists and producers can utilise them for a wide range of creative applications.”

To celebrate the release of V-Rack, Rhodes is now offering a special introductory 50 percent discount on the plugin, slashing prices from the original $124.95 to $59.95.

Learn more at Rhodes.