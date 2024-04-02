Biography on MF DOOM dissecting his “personas, projects, tracks, and lyrics” lands this year

The biography is split into five sections: The Man, The Myth, The Mask, The Music, and The Legend.

A biography on the life and work of rapper and producer MF DOOM will be published this year, and it’s set to offer a deeper look into his personas, projects, tracks and lyrics.

Landing on 7 November 2024, The Chronicles of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast will also include exclusive interviews with those who worked with him.

The biography has been written by journalist S. H. Fernando JR, and as reported by DJ Mag, it has been newly announced that it will land later this year via Faber. News that a biography was in the works originally circulated back in May of 2022.

In the biography, Fernando lays out the history of east-coast rap against DOOM’s life story and provides an “intimate, behind the scenes look” into his life. The book “recounts the rise, fall, redemption, and untimely demise of MF DOOM”, and is broken down into five sections: The Man, The Myth, The Mask, The Music, and The Legend.

MF DOOM, real name Daniel Dumile, sadly passed away in October 2020. He was admitted to St. James University Hospital in Leeds after suffering a reaction to blood pressure medication. An inquest was later held following his death after concerns were raised over the care provided at the hospital. Leeds Hospital Trust then issued an apology.

Back in 2021, it was announced that MC Serch’s Did I Ever Tell You The One About… podcast would take a look back on the legacy of MF DOOM for the entirety of its second season. The programme was created with the approval of the late rapper’s wife and estate, with his story being told by his “family, friends and artists who knew him best”.

Copies of the new biography signed by the author are available through Rough Trade to pre-order now for £25.