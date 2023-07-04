Inquest of MF DOOM’s death hears “concerns” about treatment at UK hospital

MF DOOM performs at a benefit concert for the Rhino Foundation at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield on June 28, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

The legendary masked rapper and producer passed away suddenly on 31 October 2020.

MF DOOM’s wife, Jasmin Thompson, and the family’s representatives have raised a “number of concerns” about the iconic artist’s treatment at a UK hospital shortly before his death.

The legendary rapper and producer, who also went by the names Zev Love X, King Geedorah, and Viktor Vaughn, died suddenly in October 2020. He was admitted to St. James University Hospital in Leeds after suffering a “severe and rare reaction to blood pressure medication,” reports Leeds Live. He had been living near Leeds with his wife and five children since 2010.

Real name Daniel Dumile, the 49-year-old’s condition deteriorated while he was in hospital, the inquest heard. Mrs Thompson said in a statement that Dumile was prescribed a new medication and, after two doses, developed breathing problems along with a swollen tongue and throat.

According to reports, the rare side effect of taking Angiotensin-converting-enzyme ACE inhibitors led to him experiencing angioedema, which is a sudden and extreme swelling of the body.

Representatives of Dumile’s family are investigating the quality of care he was given at St James’ Hospital.

Mrs Thompson reportedly raised “a number of concerns about her husband’s treatment,” with Wakefield Coroner’s Court. This includes claims that he was “unable to alert medical staff to his deteriorating condition as his ‘buzzer’ was out of reach.”

After receiving a distressed phone call from Dumile, Mrs Thompson used a “second phone to directly alert nurses who were on duty.”

She told the inquest that she was not able to visit him “until the 31 [October]” due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“That’s when the respirator was turned off that was helping him breathe,” she added.

The court heard that Dumile tried to get off his hospital bed on 21 October before collapsing and going into respiratory arrest.

Mrs Thompson’s legal representatives have asked why there was a “two-hour delay” in providing him medication for his swollen throat, and how often Dumile was checked by the medical staff.

The inquest heard that Dumile was under close monitoring by hospital staff and that he was showing signs of improvement – such as good oxygen levels, communication with staff, and eating food and drinking water.

Following MF DOOM’s death, the NHS hospital trust carried out a “serious incident investigation” and made recommendations on how to treat patients suffering from angioedema. The inquest is still ongoing.