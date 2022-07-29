Skrillex confirmed as a producer on Beyonce’s new house album

Beyonce has revealed the tracklist for her seventh studio album Renaissance alongside her collaborators for the EDM-influenced effort, including Skrillex.

As per the album’s listing on Apple Music, Skrillex produced the album’s fifth track, Energy, alongside a host of other electronic music luminaries like BEAM and Pharrell Williams. The dubstep innovator joins a diverse cast of artists and producers that have come together to produce Beyonce’s new album, which was released today (29 July). Other collaborators on the album include Drake, Jay-Z, Nile Rodgers, Mike Dean and Honey Dijon, with producer and Daft Punk collaborator Giorgio Moroder making a discreet appearance via samples used on the album’s final track, Summer Renaissance.

Listen to Beyonce’s Renaissance below.

Beyonce’s last studio album came in the form of 2016’s Lemonade. The former Destiny’s Child singer has since released a joint studio album with husband Jay-Z titled Everything Is Love, and last year took home her first Academy Award for the song Be Alive from the soundtrack of the autobiographical film King Richard. Beyonce also released a surprised single on 19 June, 2020 to commemorate the end of slavery in the US titled Black Parade, which eventually became the most nominated song at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Black Parade won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance, making Beyonce the most awarded singer and female artist in Grammy history.

