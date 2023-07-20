TikTok expands music streaming service beta test to Australia, Mexico and Singapore

This expansion follows the beta testing in Brazil and Indonesia.

TikTok has expanded the beta testing of its new streaming service, TikTok Music, to Australia, Mexico and Singapore.

READ MORE: Warner Music Group sign licensing deal with TikTok to boost social media revenue

The expansion comes just weeks after the initial launch of the streaming service in Brazil and Indonesia.

The streaming service allows users to listen to full versions of viral TikTok songs, and create collaborative playlists. There is also a Shazam-like feature where you can find songs just by playing a short snippet of audio.

In addition, the app offers social features such as TikTok notes, offering the ability to write comments on songs.

According to TikTok, the app is hoped to compete with fellow streaming services, such as Apple Music and Spotify, and also offer exclusive features.

“TikTok Music is a new kind of music service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a music streaming service offering millions of tracks from thousands of artists,” explains a spokesperson for TikTok in an email to TechCrunch.

“We are now beta testing TikTok Music in Australia, Mexico and Singapore, and will have more news to share on the launch of TikTok Music in the coming months.”

There is no news about whether TikTok will expand to the US and UK, but it might depend on the success of this beta launch.

In more TikTok news, the company has just signed a licensing deal with Warner Music Group.

The new deal licenses a collection of Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music to TikTok, as well as TikTok Music, video editor CapCut, and TikTok’s Commercial Music Library.

Under the new agreement, Warner Music’s artists and songwriters will also have access to TikTok’s brand partners such as Canva, Samsung, ASOS and hundreds more.

There will also be access to monetisation features like merchandise, ticketing, and digital goods.