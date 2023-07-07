TikTok launches its ‘TikTok Music’ streaming platform in Brazil and Indonesia

Will ByteDance’s second attempt at the music streaming market prove fruitful?

Following months of speculation, short-form video juggernaut TikTok has finally launched its standalone music streaming service in a renewed attempt to rival industry giants like Spotify, Apple and Amazon.

Rolling out first in Brazil and Indonesia, TikTok Music is a premium-only service that integrates with users’ existing TikTok accounts, allowing them to listen, download and share songs they’ve discovered on the platform.The service also includes the catalogues of all three major record companies: Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music.

According to Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music Business Development at TikTok, the app is “a new kind of service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a best-in-class streaming service”.

Some notable features that users can enjoy on the new app include an ad-free listening experience and the ability to create collaborative playlists, play full versions of viral TikTok songs, find a song via its lyrics, as well as download tracks for offline listening.

While all of those certainly sound familiar, TikTok Music also has some added social features allowing users to leave comments and connect with fellow music lovers.

With the launch of TikTok Music, ByteDance (TikTok’s parent company) also confirms that Resso — the music streaming service launched in 2020 — will stop operating in Brazil and Indonesia starting 5 September.

The company says that Resso users can transfer their account information to the new app with the ‘click of a button’; All new TikTok Music users will also enjoy a one-month free trial to test out the new music platform.

