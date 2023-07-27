London’s XOYO launching new Birmingham club in September

XOYO is branching out of London with a new club in Birmingham opening in September 2023.

READ MORE: Primavera Sound will not return to Madrid in 2024, organisers confirm

This week, there have been a number of cryptic posters around the West Midlands city, reading “All we wanna do is dance” alongside a QR code. Scan the QR code, and you’re taken to a brand new XOYO Birmingham website.

On the website, there’s a countdown clock with 50 days remaining as of 27 July. So, it looks as though it’s going to open on 15 September – a Friday night.

And XOYO Birmingham has its own Instagram page, too. Its bio reads, “Coming Autumn 2023. New sister venue to XOYO London”.

The page has shared some photos, too, adding that the venue will “embody the spirit of Birmingham itself” and will “embrace incredible homegrown talent in the Midlands”. So, while it’s not yet been revealed who’s going to be performing there, there could be some exciting local talent.

It continues, “Created by and for the people of Birmingham, this space will serve as a vibrant hub where creativity, music, and community converge.

“Celebrating international stars, while shining a spotlight on our city’s homegrown talent and an atmosphere of inclusivity. A dancefloor that welcomes everyone.”

It’s set to be another addition to Birmingham nightlife, alongside venues like LAB11, Snobs, Tunnel Club, and The Mill.

XOYO, in Shoreditch, opened in 2010, and has played host to a range of big names over the years. It’s led residencies from the likes of Goldie, Flava D, Andy C and Interplanetary Criminal, while DJ Randall has a residency throughout August.

Learn more about the upcoming venue launch at xoyobirmingham.co.uk.