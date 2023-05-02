“Printworks 2.0” to launch in 2026, announces owners

The owner of London venue Printworks, Broadwick Live, has announced that it plans to bring the venue back in three years time as “Printworks 2.0”.

The news follows the venue’s vibrant closing weekend, culminating in a spectacular event on May 1. The festivities were headlined by special guests Bicep, Dixon, Peggy Gou, Roisin Murphy, DJ Kozé, Folamour and numerous others, making for an spectacular finalé.

This is only the conclusion of the venue in its current form, though, the venue’s owners have confirmed today. In a press release, Broadwick’s Director of Strategy Simeon Aldred said, “We are delighted to announce that Printworks hopes to return in three years and that we will continue to work with our partners at British Land to create the future cultural venue that retains the essence of the iconic Press Halls.

“Printworks has brought lasting impact to our scene, to our city, to artists and our local community. The future Printworks venue aims to build on this, bringing together all the best in all electronic music and visual arts, both as well as hosting some of the world’s best orchestras, ballet companies and other art forms”.

London Night Czar, Amy Lamé said: “London’s world-famous nightlife is the heartbeat of our capital and Printworks has played a dynamic role bringing together culture, music and entertainment and attracting artists and visitors from all over the world. I am delighted there is an exciting future ahead for Printworks and I will continue working with all involved to ensure they thrive.”

The closure of the venue, a mammoth LED-clad hall located in Surrey Quays that was once the largest newspaper printing factory in Western Europe, was announced in July. Then, it was revealed that the 6,000 capacity space will be turned into offices and shops. It is yet to be confirmed how exactly “Printworks 2.0” will fit into this complex in 2026.

Read more at broadwicklive.com.