“Barbie overtook my life for a year”, says Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson has recalled the arduous process of scoring Barbie’s soundtrack, which features exclusive music from Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Tame Impala and more.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the Amy Winehouse producer and A Star Is Born co-writer looks back on the year-long process of putting the music together for the blockbuster, which racked up $155m in box office sales over its opening weekend.

“It was a ton, ton, ton of work,” he says. “[The movie] overtook my life for a year, but it was completely worth it.”

Ronson also reveals the behind-the-scenes negotiating that had to happen to secure such an A-list cast of pop stars for the film, joking that Atlantic Records executive Kevin Weaver, who made features happen, could “honestly just become chief negotiator at the U.N.”

On bringing in Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, who Ronson says were an essential addition, he says: “I was like, ‘I don’t know how we have a Barbie soundtrack without Nicki Minaj on it?’ How do you not have the person who’s kept the word ‘Barbie’ alive in music culture the past 15 years?”

HAIM, however, were easier to get on board, Ronson suggests, after the group apparently showed off their love for the popular toy by singing songs from a ’90s Barbie DVD down the phone.

“The only VHS that [Haim] were allowed as kids was [from Barbie] probably from the early ‘90s. They knew every song, and they started singing them over the phone,” Ronson tells Billboard.

Working on the Barbie movie was not the only time Ronson merged themes related to an iconic plastic product with music. That’s right, in 2022, Mark Ronson and Madlib created an album made from sounds of Coca-Cola recycling plant.

Check out the full star-studded tracklist for the Barbie soundtrack below:

Lizzo – Pink Dua Lipa – Dance the Night Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) Charli XCX – Speed Drive KAROL G – WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks) Sam Smith – Man I Am Tame Impala – Journey to the Real World Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For The Kid LAROI – Forever & Again Khalid – Silver Platter PinkPantheress – Angel GAYLE – Butterflies Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter FIFTY FIFTY – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kaliii) Brandi Carlile & Catherine Carlile – Closer to Fine (BONUS TRACK)

