Tupac’s custom-designed crown ring sells for over $1 million – and it looks like Drake was the buyer

The rapper shared a story on Instagram which pictures a ring that looks exactly the same as the one just auctioned…

A custom-designed ring once owned and worn by rapper Tupac has fetched over $1 million at an auction, and it looks like Drake may be the one who purchased it.

The ring sold last Tuesday (25 July), and its huge sale made it the most valuable hip-hop artefact ever sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s.

It was designed by the rapper himself, and worn during his last ever public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). It sold for more than three times the auction house’s estimate at a hip-hop-themed sale in New York, and now possibly belongs to Drake.

The ring is inscribed with “Pac & Dada 1996,” a reference to his engagement to actress and model Kidada Jones, the daughter of record producer Quincy Jones. It has a diamond-encrusted gold band topped with a gold circlet, and is studded with a cabochon ruby and two pavé-cut diamonds, as reported by CNN.

In an Instagram story posted by Drake where he shouts out the new release from Travis Scott, Utopia, he appears to be holding that very same crown-shaped ring. Take a look below:

Tupac’s ring was sold among a collection which comprised of 119 items, from art to letters to flyers to the hardware used to create some of the biggest hip-hop anthems, and more.

This included one of the first-ever KAWS figurines, a pair of rare Nike Dunks, the SP-1200 sampler RZA used on Enter The Wu-Tang, and RZA’S original three-page handwritten liner notes for the Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) album sleeve.

Drake is currently touring, and you can get tickets at his official website.