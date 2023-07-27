logo
News

RZA’s signed E-Mu SP-1200 sampler sells for $70,000 in auction

We’re not quite sure if it’s still in working order, though…

 
RZA E-Mu SP-1200 sampler

Image: Sotheby’s

Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial

The E-Mu SP-1200 sampler that RZA used in 1991, and signed this year, has been sold for almost $70,000 in a Sotheby’s auction.

READ MORE: The E-mu SP-1200: How one sampler ushered in a revolution

The hip-hop legend used the equipment to create some of Wu-Tang Clan‘s 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Judging by the worn nature of the SP-1200, RZA used it for quite some time after the album was released, too. The listing does not mention whether the sampler is in full working order – but it does bear the RZA signature, at least.

Sotheby’s expected the sampler to sell for between $50,000 and $80,000, and eventually went for $69,850 yesterday (26 July).

RZA E-Mu SP-1200 SAmpler
Image: Sotheby’s

The E-Mu SP-1200 was first released in 1987, combining a drum machine and sampler into one. Per Sotheby’s, it was a “fundamental tool in unleashing the Wu-Tang’s inimitable sound”. It described the machine as one of the “greatest contributions” to both hip-hop and American music more generally.

“This is the first SP-1200 that I ever owned,” RZA said of the SP-1200. He confirmed that it was used in the production of a number of classic Wu-Tang releases, too, saying, “There’s DNA in this.”

Also at the auction, the custom-made ring 2Pac wore at the last public appearance he made before his death sold for over $1 million, which far exceeded the estimated sale price of $300,000.

Both sales were part of Sotheby’s third annual hip-hop sale, which this year coincides with the genre’s 50th anniversary. But they were just two of almost 120 sales. Also up for grabs were a pair of Nike Dunks, Afrika Islam’s SP-1200 machine, and a curated collection of 394 sealed cassette tapes showcasing two decades of hip-hop.

And Wu-Tang fans were able to get their hands on more gear besides the drum machine. Up for grabs were nine cassettes of early Wu-Tang demos and RZA’s handwritten liner notes for the Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) album sleeve.

Read more music tech news

RZAWu-Tang Clan
E-Mu
#Sequencers & Samplers
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.