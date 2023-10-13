Zoom’s R4 MultiTrack handheld 4-track recorder boasts built-in effects

It also has 32-bit float recording, multi-track recording, and drum patterns.

Zoom has introduced the R4 MultiTrak, a portable audio recorder with 32-bit float recording, built-in effects, multi-track recording, and drum patterns for jamming.

The R4 MultiTrak features four channels to record into, two XLR/TS combo inputs, built-in high-quality microphones, multi-track recording with a bounce feature, and onboard effects. It operates on four AA batteries or via USB-C, making it highly portable.

Each track has a 3-band EQ, alongside options to control the pan of our audio. The built-in effects on offer are an echo, and a reverb, making it a swift solution for fleshing out ideas on the go.

Going further, the Zoom R4 MultiTrak offers extensive compatibility and flexibility for users. It supports microSD cards of up to 1TB, meaning you have more than enough storage space for extended recording sessions.

Additionally, the recorder is equipped with a 2-inch colour LCD screen that simplifies user interface navigation, making it user-friendly and efficient for quick adjustments and settings.

Zoom, which, we must add, is the audio tech manufacturer and not the communications technology company, has released a number of portable recording products previously. In 2022, it launched the AMS series of miniature, rugged audio interfaces.

If you’re in the market for a portable recording solution, you may also be interested in Teenage Engineering’s TP-7 compact audio recorder. This is designed for interviews, podcasts, voice memos, live performances and field recordings, as opposed to recording instruments. Boasting a range of quirky features and a stunning design, but will set you back $1,499.

The Zoom R4 MultiTrak, however, is set to cost approximately just €219/£189/$230. It’s set to launch on 1 December 2023.

Find out more at Zoom.