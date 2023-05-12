Superbooth 2023: Teenage Engineering’s TP-7 compact audio recorder is £1990

The Swedish company’s new rig is on show at SUperbooth 2023

Superbooth 2023: Teenage Engineering has launched the TP-7 audio recorder, designed for interviews, podcasts, voice memos, live performances and field recordings. It provides high-quality resolution for sound, music and voice.

The equipment uses a motorised tape reel for visual feedback and grabbing the recording, and users can also scrub the audio ​​through its side-mounted rocker.

There are also clear buttons to push if you need to pause or stop the recording.

What’s more, you can download Teenage Engineering’s paired app before purchase which transcribes the recording automatically.

The company has said additional languages and text-to-speech audio will become available over time.

There’s also an inbuilt mic and speaker on the recorder along with three two-way jacks for outputs and inputs for mics, headphones, monitors and other equipment.

It’s available on the App Store or Google Play and users will need to link their phone and device together with a USB or BLE cable.

The recorder follows April’s release of Teenage Engineering’s CM-15, a battery-powered portable studio mic with a built-in preamp. The brand also released a compact mixer and audio interface, the RX-6, last year and a controversial $1,599 desk.

The TP-7 recorder is on show at Superbooth 2023 this year. The trade show runs until Saturday 13 May, with brands such as Roland, UDO Audio, Oberheim and more showcasing brand news products, too.

The device retails at £1,299 and comes out this summer – you can view more information or get notified when it’s released via the online store.