Play records wirelessly with Victrola’s new Hi-Res Carbon and Onyx turntables

Turntable manufacturer Victrola has launched two new turntables, Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx, that are designed to deliver high-quality audio from wireless sources.

Offering support for Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, and Bluetooth LE, the sleek-looking turntables give you a “crystal-clear wireless vinyl listening experience,” the brand says.

There’s also a switchable preamp on both turntables, so you can play from a wireless connection, but also connect the turntable up to wired speakers and component-based systems via its gold-plated RCA outputs.

Hi-Res Carbon is the more high-end version of the two, sporting a premium two-toned black and silver body with a metal front plate. There’s a vibration-dampening, carbon-fibre tonearm that takes the weight off the record, enhancing the sound quality. An Ortofon 2M Red moving magnetic cartridge also helps deliver quality sonic.

The Hi-Res Onyx, donning an all-black, more modern look, has slightly more affordable components. The tonearm is aluminium, providing a sturdy yet lightweight component and there’s an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E premium cartridge, for distortion-free playback.

You’ll also find an auto-stop sensor on both models to prevent stylus wear and custom-designed, removable headshells. These mount the cartridge, allowing for precise alignment, adjustment, and connection to the tonearm’s wiring. The headshell is crucial for accurate tracking and sound quality.

“As music lovers ourselves, we understand the importance of delivering the most authentic and immersive audio experience possible. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce our new Hi-Res Carbon and Onyx turntables with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth technology, offering unparalleled audio quality for both wired and wireless listening,” said Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola. “With so many higher-end audio brands creating incredible wireless headphones and powered speakers we felt it was time to introduce a turntable suitable for these products.”

There’s been a flurry of turntables released recently, including Pro-Ject’s T2 W, which, as with Victrola’s new release, offers wireless connectivity. House Of Marley also recently launched a sustainable Bamboo-made turntable, the Stir It Up Lux.

Hi-Res Carbon costs $599 while the hi-Res Onyx will set you back $399. Find out more information at victrola.com.