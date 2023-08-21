Pro-Ject’s new T2 W turntable features WiFi connectivity for 24bit/48kHz lossless streaming

The deck also comes with a dual-stage, split-passive MM phono preamp for “unrivalled longevity and audio performance”.

Up your turntable game with Pro-Ject’s latest T2 W record player which uses WiFi instead of Bluetooth for its wireless connection.

Positioned as a step up to the brand’s non-WiFi T1 turntable, the T2 W allows seamless streaming to a wide range of modern network-enabled audio devices, including HiFi streamers, network-enabled home theatre A/V receivers and speaker systems

According to Pro-Ject, the T2 W’s streaming tech uses the latest WLAN standards combined with 2 x 2 MIMO tech for “faster transmission speeds” and “greater stability”. The deck is also highly versatile, allowing for streaming in standard compressed format or in 24bit/48kHz lossless for selected high-end streamers like the Stream Box S2 Ultra.

All this is multiroom capable as well, meaning you could send hundreds of audio streams to as many receiving devices as you like. Streaming on the turntable can also be operated via the new Pro-Ject Control App, for a truly hands-off experience.

Other key features include a dual-stage, split-passive MM phono preamp – a first for the brand, a 9-inch one-piece aluminium tonearm, and a “zero-resonance” glass platter that has been made heavier and thicker compared to its predecessor. The turntable also comes with a new adjustable spring-based anti-skating mechanism that optimises performance and extracts the utmost potential from your cartridge.

Meanwhile, the motor and drive system in the T2 W remain identical to those found in the T1, though the deck does come with a Sumiko Sumiko Rainier MM cartridge so you can enjoy high fidelity audio straight out of the box.

Available in black, satin white and walnut finishes, the T2 W is priced at £899 and can be purchased from September 2023.

Learn more at project-audio.