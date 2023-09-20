New app, [untitled], lets you share and organise unreleased music securely

The app caters for lossless audio and also has a large focus on security, ensuring users that no-one will be able to access your unreleased work.

App developer Sin Titulo Inc. has introduced the [untitled] app, which lets producers and musicians share and organise their unreleased music.

The recently launched [untitled] is designed to simplify the process of managing unreleased tracks while emphasising data security. Key features of the app include high-quality lossless audio streaming, seamless recording capabilities for capturing inspiration, and hassle-free uploading from various sources like Airdrop and iMessage.

The app also offers a comprehensive organisation system, allowing users to sort their tracks into projects and folders that sync across multiple devices, including iPhone and web. Even with limited internet access, users can continue to listen, edit, and organise their music thanks to its offline mode.

[untitled] places a strong emphasis on security, partnering with a world-class cybersecurity firm to protect users’ music. The encryption measures employed by the app are on par with industry leaders like Dropbox and SoundCloud.

Additionally, [untitled] integrates smoothly with desktop systems, enabling users to drag and drop music files and folders directly onto the web app.

Sin Titulo Inc. aims to position [untitled] as a trustworthy and secure platform for unreleased music, offering music creators a reliable solution for sharing their work. With its user-friendly features and a focus on data security, [untitled] is poised to become a valuable asset in the music production landscape, providing a new avenue for unreleased music sharing.

Security is important when it comes to unreleased music. In 2022, A 23-year-old man from Ipswich was sentenced to 18 months in prison for hacking high-profile musicians such as Frank Ocean and Kanye West and selling their unreleased music on the dark web.

Find out more about [untitled] via untitled.stream.