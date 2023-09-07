It’s official: Language app Duolingo to launch music course 

The new course is free, and will teach you how to read notation and play music.

Duolingo, the popular language learning app, will officially be launching a music course later this year following rumours that began to circulate back in March this year (2023).

The app confirms that its music lessons will be free, as well as “fun and effective”, and will teach users to both read and play music.

The course will launch alongside maths lessons on 11 October 2023, and will feature “hundreds” of interactive lessons, utilising over 200 well-known songs.

As we reported earlier this year, DuoLingo was advertising a new job role for a Learning Scientist For Music. On the job listing, it read, “Duolingo is venturing into teaching music!

“Our strengths lie in building educational apps that are grounded in learning science and keep learners motivated – come join us to help build a new Duolingo music app that promotes learning and is fun to use!”

The soon-to-arrive course aims to make learning music more accessible, as the brand shared a study in its press release that states 3.6 million students in the US alone don’t have access to music education, with private tutoring costing up to $400 per lesson.

DuoLingo also says that a recent study showed that music engages areas of the brain that are involved with paying attention, making predictions, and updating events in our memory. Learning music can also help with reading, verbal, listening, and maths skills.

Further to that, learning to play music can also combat the cognitive decline associated with ageing, and is proven to increase confidence and overall self-esteem.

“We know maths and music, like language, transcend cultures and connect people,” says Severin Hacker, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Duolingo. “Soon you will be able to learn maths and music in the same Duolingo experience – all with the same fun, engaging, and effective experience you know from learning languages with us.”

Find out more about DuoLingo, and sign up to the app for free, via its website.