Universal Audio’s Luna DAW is now free for all Mac users – no UA hardware required

Previously, LUNA was just available to owners of the brand’s hardware. It’s now free for anyone with a Mac, and the news comes alongside the launch of the LUNA Pro Bundle.

Previously, LUNA was made available only to Mac users who’d purchased Universal Audio hardware, such as its UA Apollo audio interface. Now for the first time, you can grab it for free whether you’re a Universal Audio customer or not.

Key features of Luna – launched in 2020 – include the ability to record an unlimited number of tracks, integrated mixing tools such as Analogue Summing and Tape Machines, the Shape toolkit instrument for ready-to-use sounds, efficient audio quantisation with proprietary algorithms, and compatibility with industry-standard control surfaces and plug-ins. Notably, Luna promotes a seamless workflow through a smart tool and session browser.

Universal Audio’s Product Manager Connor Sexton, says, “We are thrilled to make Luna, our award‑winning DAW, free to all Mac users. No UA hardware and no purchase required. With Luna and the Luna Pro Bundle your music will have album‑quality sound from the start.”

In addition to the free Luna DAW, UA has introduced the Luna Pro Bundle, a $399 collection of UAD plugins and Luna extensions co-created with renowned brands in the pro audio industry.

This bundle consists of UAD’s Ampex ATR-102 Master Tape Machine and Luna Extension, the API 2500 Bus Compressor and Luna Extension, the API Preamp, the API Summing LUNA Extension, the API Vision Channel Strip &andLuna Extension, the Century Tube Channel Strip, the Galaxy Tape Echo, the Oxide Tape Recorder, the PolyMAX Synth, the Pultec Passive EQ Collection, the Pure Plate Reverb, the Studer A800 Tape Recorder & LUNA Extension and the Teletronix LA-2A Leveler Collection.

As we close in on Black Friday on 24 November, a time when brands slash their prices or make products completely free, MusicTech is keeping a firm eye on the best deals, such as this one. Universal Audio is not the only brand to get in on this though – Soundtoys announced last week that it was making its Little Plate reverb plugin free until 1 December 2023.

To download your free copy of LUNA and find out more about the LUNA Pro Bundle, head to Universal Audio.