Bulky looking turntables be gone; a transparent turntable is entering the market

The minimalist design still includes all of the necessary features as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

Gone are the days of a bulky looking turntable set-up, as one company has created a completely transparent turntable.

Swedish brand Transparent has previously made headlines for its aesthetically pleasing see-through speakers, but they have taken it one step further with the Transparent Turntable.

The new turntable is a belt-driven system with a built-in phono stage, and is being described as a “reinvention of a classic vinyl record player for a modern home and an ever-evolving technology.”

The turntable itself is built out of either black or white aluminium and tempered glass and has been built with a modular design, meaning all of the parts can be removed and replaced whether that be for an upgrade, or a repair.

Just like many turntables, it needs to be connected to a sound system to play. While Transparent recommends its Transparent Speaker, it’s also compatible with other brands, offering playback with either a cable or through Bluetooth. The additional phono stage switch allows users to run the unit through any amplifier as well.

In more whacky turntable news, manufacturer Pro-Ject recently unveiled The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic album and to pay homage to its album cover.

The unique triangle-shaped glass turntable recreates the iconic album artwork of the 1973 album, with a dimmable LED backlit rainbow coming off of the arm.

The Transparent Turntable is currently retailing for £1,100/€1300 in either a black or white finish, or available in a bundle with the Transparent Speaker for £1,700/€1955.

For more information, you can head to Transparent.