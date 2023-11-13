Grammy Awards 2024: Which producers and dance/electronic artists are nominated for a Grammy?

Fred Again.., Skrillex, Aphex Twin and Kylie Minogue are among the nominees for the upcoming Grammys.

The Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the Grammy Awards 2024, which includes nominations for the new electronic music category, Best Pop Dance Recording. So, who’s in the running for the new category and other music production-focused categories, Producer of the Year, Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album?

Fred Again.. and Skrillex’s Grammy nominations

Having made himself a household name in 2023, British producer Fred Gibson AKA Fred Again.. is leading the charge with a total of four nominations in three categories. Gibson’s prolific collaborator and fellow superstar producer Skrillex makes a return to the Grammy’s this year with nominations for his album Quest For Fire, and for his collaboration with Gibson and UK grime act Flowdan on Rumble, which has been nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Gibson is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording twice, with Rumble and also for his track Strong, made in collaboration with The XX’s Romy. His album, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), is pitted against Skrillex’s Quest For Fire in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

Elsewhere, Gibson is listed alongside the likes of Ice Spice and Victoria Monét in the Best New Artist category. This will be Gibson’s second time as a contender at the Grammy’s, having been nominated in 2022 for his work on Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits. Skrillex, meanwhile, may be picking up his ninth and tenth Grammy Awards, following 15 nominations and eight wins since 2011.

Aphex Twin’s Grammy nomination

Electronic music pioneer Aphex Twin won a Grammy in 2015 with his sixth studio album, Syro. Since then, the British producer – real name Richard D. James – has released a handful of EPs under various monikers but it’s this year’s single, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f, that’s been nominated for a Grammy. Placed in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category, Aphex Twin will be going up against fellow UK artists Disclosure, James Blake, Romy and Fred Again. Only one non-Brit is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Skrillex.

Check out a selection of music production-related Grammy Awards below.

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before

James Blake – Loading

Romy & Fred Again.. – Strong

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan – Rumble

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Best Remixed Recording

Alien Love Call – BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood Orange)

New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix) – Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)

Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) – Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) – Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)

Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix) – Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)

When are the Grammy Awards 2024?

The Grammy Awards are an annual event, typically taking place in February. The 2024 Grammy Awards will be on 5 February, 2024 at 1:00 am GMT, hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

See the full list of nominees and learn more at grammy.com.