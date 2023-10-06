Pro-Ject unveils Dark Side Of The Moon turntable to celebrate Pink Floyd album’s 50th anniversary

With a triangle glass platter and LED-backlit rainbow, this turntable is a true homage to the iconic album cover from 1973.

Audiophile equipment manufacturer Pro-Ject has unveiled The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd‘s iconic album and to pay homage to its album cover.

Set to release sometime in October, the unique turntable recreates the iconic album artwork of the 1973 album. The cover features a beam of white light split into its constituent colours, representing the album’s themes of exploration and transformation.

Pro-Ject’s homage to this is a limited-edition record player that features an LED-backlit rainbow, replicating the iconic album cover’s visuals. It incorporates high-end components, including an acrylic and black aluminium tonearm, a Pick it PRO Special Edition cartridge, and a precision belt drive offering two speeds.

There’s a 10 mm heavy glass triangle platter on which your record can be placed, which mimics the album cover’s triangular dispersive prism. Under this, a solid aluminium sub-platter supports the heavy glass structure for stability. Coming off this triangle platter is the aforementioned LED-backlit rainbow, where the turntable’s tonearm sits. This rainbow has a dimming function.

There’s also a pre-adjusted Pick it PRO Special Edition cartridge, a speed switch to flick between 33 and 45 rpm and gold-plated RCA connectors for high-quality sound. There’s a precision belt drive with electronic speed control and a semi-symmetrical phono cable.

In August, Pro-Ject also launched its T2 W turntable, an upgrade from 2019’s T1. It features WiFi connectivity instead of Bluetooth for 24bit/48kHz lossless wireless playback and, as with the Dark Side Of The Moon turntable, a “zero-resonance” glass platter.

No official shipping date has yet been announced by Pro-ject, but The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable will be available for £1,599 or €1,799, with stock arriving at UK Pro-Ject dealers this month.

Find out more at project-audio.com.