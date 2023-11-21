You can now use AI to remix The Orb and David Gilmour’s new album, ‘Metallic Spheres In Colour’

Metallicspheres.io lets you enter prompts, which will inform the AI tech to create your own versions of tracks made up of elements of the tracks.

The Orb and Pink Floyd guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour are inviting you to remix their own music using AI technology in a new project in partnership with Sony Music.

The project, metallicspheres.io, lets you remix songs from The Orb and Gilmour’s collaborative album, Metallic Spheres In Colour, released in September. The album is an extended version of the two’s 2010 work, Metallic Spheres – made up of two extended tracks, Metallic and Spheres.

Launched today, metallicspheres.io is a website that lets you create your own personalised remixes of songs from the album using artificial intelligence. You can even just piece together your own track by combining various samples of Gilmour’s guitar, vocals and other elements.

To get creating just jump on the site, and from here you’ll be guided through a sequence of prompts. You can also select emotional themes for the album’s artwork and fine-tune preferences regarding mood and tempo, letting the AI produce a unique rendition for playback.

Once you – and AI – have cooked up your masterpiece, you can share your remixes via social media, along with your reimagined album covers. These fan-made creations will soon be available for download.

Some fan-crafted remixes of the Metallic Spheres In Colour album cover, based on Simon Ghahary’s original artwork, could even be featured in an upcoming music video supporting the album’s release.

Metallicspheres.io was made by Sony Music and a company called Vermillio, a pioneering generative AI platform ensuring creator empowerment and content authenticity. Vermillio’s AI technology allows for unique text-to-image and image-to-image styling tools.

Talking of using AI to remix music, an AI-powered app called Hook was recently announced. It’s slated for a 2024 launch, offering fans the ability to create remixes for social media platforms like TikTok. Unlike many remixes evading copyright detection, Hook ensures artists are compensated.

Grimes also created a platform in May 2023 called Elf.Tech. It’s an AI software that lets you replicate her voice in any song. Following her permission for voice usage, Elf.Tech allows fans to transform their voices into Grimes-like vocals by singing into the app and they have permission to share their creations.

Create your remix via metallicspheres.io.