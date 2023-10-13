AI-powered app, Hook, lets fans remix their favourite songs legally for social media

Hook lets users make remixes to create trending audio for platforms such as TikTok, but in a legally sound way.

An AI-powered app which helps fans create remixes is set to launch next year. The app, called Hook, creates short audio clips for social media such as TikTok which also compensate the artist for use of their music.

A private beta is launching next month, but no official release date for 2024 has been revealed yet.

Within just a few scrolls of your TikTok For You Page, you’re bound to come across audio from popular songs which has been sped up or slowed down. Many of these remixes escape track usage detection tools which prevent copyrighted music from being used online without artist permission.

Hook, however, lets social media users create remixes, but still ensures artists are compensated for their use. Speaking to TechCrunch, Hook’s founder and CEO Gaurav Sharma explained, “We want to use AI to make it really easy for fans to remix and imprint their own creativity on their favourite moment of music. And we are doing all of it as a value proposition to the content owners and labels by acting almost like a content management system.

“Derivative songs don’t often have copyrights attached to them, so we are building a platform that leans into using AI while having a strong commitment to solving attribution and compensation problems.”

As the publication reports, users on Hook will be able to pick a short snippet of a song, of less than 60 seconds, and give it their own creative imprint. They will also be able to explore remixes made by other fans, and can export clips directly to popular social networks.

Sharma has said that the app doesn’t aim to let people export tracks in MP3 format. The company has already raised $3 million in seed funding.

Find out more and join the app waitlist over at Hook Music.