NAMM 2023: Technology and tradition meet in the Lumen Handpan

The handpan includes sample packs for a variety of traditional instruments such as Hang, Mbira, Halo, Marimba, and Gamelan.

NAMM 2023: South African company LUMEN has revealed their electronic take on the handpan traditional percussion instrument.

READ MORE: The Instachord is like a supercharged Omnichord

The handpans, which are LUMEN’s first ever offerings, features nine pressure-sensitive sensor pads set around the top face, with the topmost pad surrounded circular touch-strip that controls essential functions such as scales and tunings. Within the instrument is a sound engine loaded with 4GB of samples which include a variety of traditional instruments such as Hang, Mbira, Halo, Marimba, and Gamelan, but also more conventional instruments including flutes, pianos, breakbeats, and sound effects.

The 19-inch diameter, and 9kg instrument houses engine a 16-core audio processor with 4GB of NAND memory, and features an inbuilt 30w RMS driver that projects sound in all directions. The instrument also features a stereo line output, MIDI and USB, but also features eight hours of playtime as a standalone instrument on a full charge.

The Sonic State YouTube channel captured a demo of the device at NAMM 2023 that showcases its abilities. Check it out below.

The Lumen Handpan is available in Deep Ocean or Midnight, and comes with a travel backpack and stand. The instrument is currently priced at $1,590 per unit, with a 10% launch discount currently applicable.

More information can be found on Lumen’s website.