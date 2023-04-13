NAMM 2023: The biggest microphone, synth and music gear announcements

From new synths and microphones to plugins and more – here’s the latest gear that will soon be shaping how we make music.

The world’s premier instrument and music technology show is back for 2023, and as always, we’ll be reporting on the latest studio equipment, synths, and plugins that will soon be shaping the way we make music.

This year’s edition of the NAMM Show takes place once again in Anaheim, California and will run from 13 to 15 April. Here’s everything you need to know.

Beyerdynamic – Updated M Series microphones for 2023

Beyerdynamic is giving its M Series microphones a design refresh for 2023 that incorporates “a more streamlined production and build process” that’s supposed to improve logistics and servicing. While the microphones sport a uniform dark grey matte finish – and a new Beyerdynamic logo – they’re said to sound identical to previous iterations.

The updated models include the M88 dynamic; the M160 and M130 ribbons; the M201 dynamic hyper-cardioid; the MC950 super-cardioid and cardioid MC930 true-condensers, and the MM1 condenser measurement microphone.

Amphion – One25A is the brand’s first 3-way active studio monitor

Finnish loudspeaker manufacturer Amphion has unveiled its first 3-way active studio monitor, the One25A, which builds on the 2-way active circuitry of the Amphion Base units. Some key features of these monitors include a high bandwidth, no higher order or cross-over distortion and a high signal-to-noise ratio.