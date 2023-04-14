The Instachord is like a supercharged Omnichord

Japanese developer Yuichi Nagata has begun crowdfunding to produce an international version of his Instachord electronic instrument.

Nagata’s Instachord, which he touts as a “all-in-one game-changing digital instrument” that combines the ease of use of an Omnichord with the shape and playing style of a guitar. It can be used to emulate a variety of instruments, including guitars, drums, and keyboards, and can also function as a looper.

The Instachord features a lightweight construction and be played with the internal speaker or headphones and amps, and has been equipped with MIDI output capability via USB/Bluetooth. The instrument is also rechargeable with any USB-C cable, and offers 10 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Those interested in learning their favourite songs will be able to use Instachord’s free KANTAN app to translate guitar tabs into the device’s numeric codes. The instrument also features a left-handed mode that rearranges the buttons and screen accordingly,

Those looking to support the crowdfunding campaign can visit IndieGogo for more information. Unfortunately, the device cannot be shipped to all locations due to varying international electronics certification standards, though those from EU, Australia, Canada, China, UK, US and more are currently eligible.

Those interested in the Instachord’s interface can test drive the device using the free virtual InstaChord app, available on the App Store and the KANTAN web browser app.