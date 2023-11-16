Steinberg release fresh Nuendo update with unique features for “immersive sound mixing”

It doesn’t seem long since Steinberg launched Cubase 13, but now it’s released Nuendo 13 too.

The new software includes a completely integrated workflow allowing you to authorise and mix content for the MPEG-H audio format, as well as some mouth-watering new features and improvements.

Plenty of features added to Cubase 13 have been added to the latest Nuendo update too. These include a revamped MixConsole, and a Channel Tab which will give you access to all of a channel’s important parameters. Headphones Match has also been updated with an extra five models, while there are more design tools than previously, too. Take the Steinberg Vocoder, which offers up to 24 filter bands, sidechain input, and in-depth control. And, the EQ-P1A and EQ-M5 equalisers and the Black Valve and VoxComp compressors are all-new, too.

There are some great dialogue editing and ADR tools, with new features that make it an improvement on its predecessors. Take, for example, the offline TonalMatch process, which allows you to analyse characteristics of audio recordings, and the VoiceSeparator plug-in, which is based on AI, and allows you to isolate dialogue.

Then there’s the new VocalChain plug-in, which includes dedicated modules for the various steps of voice processing – with a wide range of presets for post-production exclusively. And with ADR Script Reader, ADR takes will be displayed through your web browse, giving the voice talent a digital script, and giving the editor the means to both change it and add notes too.

You can use Nuendo 13 on Macs running at least macOS 12, and on PCs running at least Windows 10. It’s priced at £859, while there are various upgrade and crossgrade options available. Meanwhile, if you’ve activated an earlier version of Nuendo 12 from 18 October onwards, you’ll be eligible for a free update to the new version.

For more information, head to the Steinberg website, or check out the video below: