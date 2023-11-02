Cubase 13 lets you produce “more naturally, intuitively, and conveniently”

Steinberg has launched the latest version of its flagship DAW, Cubase 13, giving it a significant user interface redesign and new features.

This update introduces a sleeker MixConsole interface for improved mixing focus, Steinberg’s new VocalChain plugin for professional vocal recordings, enhanced MIDI composition tools, and redesigned Chord Pads.

It also features Iconica Sketch, a compact orchestral library for scoring film, games or TV. This includes 140 articulations for 34 instruments in a 5 GB library.

Cubase 13 also sees the return of its renowned Steinberg Vocoder, letting you craft vintage robotic vocals or infuse analogue character into instruments. With extensive features including 24 filter bands, sidechain input, and precise control, the possibilities are broad. Additionally, two new equalizers, EQ-P1A and EQ-M5, contribute a touch of sophistication to productions. Notably, the inclusion of Black Valve, a classic tube compressor renowned for its warmth, character, and sonic richness, pays homage to an iconic studio processor, making it a standout feature of this release.

New effects in Cubase 13 include the Black Valve compressor and EQ-P1A and EQ-M5 equalizers. Additionally, the software offers Spectral Warp modes in the Sampler Track and exclusive sample packs.

The new DAW also prepares for MIDI 2.0 adoption and offers improved video handling on Windows. Steinberg, with tusi update aims to introduce a more balanced approach to music making, combining workflow improvements and new creative tools to enhance the music production process.

Steinberg’s product marketing manager Matthias Quellmann says on the release of Cubase 13, “Cubase 13 is the result of many conversations and interactions we had with our user base in the last years. Our primary goal was to help our users to stay in the flow when they are creative and we are very happy about the balance of workflow improvements and new creative features in Cubase 13.”

Cubase 13 comes in three forms: Cubase Pro 13 is priced at €579, Cubase Artist 13 at €329, and Cubase Elements 13 at €99.99. Grace period updates are available for customers who activated Cubase Pro 12 or earlier from August 23, 2023.

Find out more at Steinberg.