You can now put Splice’s library of sounds in your pocket with its new mobile version

Splice has launched a mobile version, meaning users can now access their library of samples and AI tool Splice Create wherever they are, whenever inspiration strikes.

Splice Mobile is available now on iOS and Android, making it possible to browse and create from the cloud-based sample library’s 300 instruments across 140 genres of music while on the move.

To launch the mobile version, the company has partnered with producer Terrace Martin, who has previously worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Stevie Wonder. “I didn’t even need band members. What makes Splice’s Create function amazing, you don’t need a keyboard, you don’t need a computer, you don’t even need a studio. So long as your phone is charged,” he says in a press release.

“We believe that great ideas should never be confined by time or space,” adds Splice CEO, Kakul Srivastava. “We continue to be led by our customer’s desire to integrate Splice sounds deeper in their workflows. This new mobile experience is another path for our customers to bring new ideas to life anytime, anywhere – without losing any of the quality they’ve come to rely on from Splice.”

Users are able to browse, audition and create using the full Splice catalogue, curate sounds into Collections to make “mobile moodboards”. It’s also possible to add, swap and delete up to eight instrumental layers and fine-tune the mix using volume and BPM controls.

The mobile version is also designed to support collaboration, with a function to share creations with friends, followers and collaborators. Splice Mobile also promises to make it easy to save, share and export sounds to work on in any DAW and for users to be able to pick up where they left off whether working on mobile or desktop.

The launch of Splice Mobile follows the introduction of a new version of Splice Create, an AI-powered tool that generates arrangements using loops and sounds from its library.

